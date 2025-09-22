FCT: We’ll deliver major projects before end of Tinubu’s first term — Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, flagged off the construction of access roads ILS 02 and ILS 03 (Timipre Sylva Street) in Mabushi District, pledging that Abuja will experience massive infrastructural transformation before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s first term.

Wike said the new roads marked another step in actualising President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises modern infrastructure, efficient transportation, education, healthcare and youth empowerment in the nation’s capital.

“By the time Mr President’s tenure expires, Abuja will be a different city. In terms of infrastructure, Abuja will compete with other known cities in the world. What we are doing is implementing the vision of the President, and no sector will be left untouched”, he said.

The Minister dismissed criticisms that his administration was focusing too much on roads, noting that infrastructure was foundational to development. He added that ongoing projects were fully funded to avoid abandoned projects.

“Don’t bring projects when you don’t have the money. If you award contracts without funding, you only raise false hopes. That is why we are ensuring that every project we flag off is backed by available funds,” he stated.

After the flag-off, Wike inspected ongoing works at the Court of Appeal complex in Dakibiyu, Jabi District, and judges’ quarters in Gishiri.

While expressing satisfaction with the pace of work on the judiciary housing projects, he voiced concerns over delays at the Court of Appeal site.

“I am not too satisfied that the contractor will meet the promised timeline, but I believe the project will not exceed this year,” he said, adding that he had summoned the contractor for urgent talks.

Wike commended the President’s commitment to the welfare of judicial officers, stressing that decent accommodation would help strengthen judicial independence.

“With what Mr President has put out, it shows he wants our judges to be independent and safe, not living among criminals. That is why these quarters are very important,” he said.

The Mabushi road project and the judiciary housing schemes are part of the FCTA’s renewed push to complete priority infrastructure that had either stalled or suffered delays under successive administrations.

