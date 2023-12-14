The FCT Water Board has reiterated its resolve to keep supplying quality water for residents to guard against water borne diseases in the territory.

Acting General Manager of Water Board, Mr Daniel Audu Salka who gave this assurance during its end of the year briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said the Board was recently awarded by the United Kingdom Occupational Safety and Health Association, Nigeria Region.

He said major Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria connected to FCT Water Board is a testament that the quality of water produced by the Board meets World Health Organization and International standards.

“Recently, the FCT Water Board received the Outstanding Safety Commitment Award from Occupational Safety And Health Association UK(Nigeria Region). This is to say that the safety of our staff at work is also of relevance to us and which we have continued to promote.

While explaining that the Water Board has 4 treatment plants with the capacity to produce 30,000m3 per hour for distribution to customers in phases 1,2 and 3, said 5 drums of water are sold to residents at #110 only, while the same quantity is sold at #300 to commercial customers.

The Acting General Manager however warned residents against illegal connection, vandalism of water facilities to prevent excessive non- revenue water.

Speaking on its revenue-generating feat, Mr Salka said the Board has generated over 3billion naira as at November 2023, against the over 2billion generated in 2022.

“In 2022, the Board’s IGR were 2, 477,885,341.77k only. But as at November 2023, the Board has made 3,055.685, 882.42k only. And we will do beyond 3 billion in 2024.

Rolling out its plans to improve service in the coming years, Mr Salka said the Board would Look outwards to invest more in maintenance, embark on gradual replacement of the aged pipes that are weak and prone to bursting, engaged PPP to increase capacity and efficiency and adopt relevant technology.

“Technology is key for any water utility to experience efficiency. Technologies for water treatments, distribution and monitoring to improve efficiency and reduce water loss.

Going forward, Mr Salka also assured that the Board would embark on aggressive sensitization of residents on the need for residents to own the government facility to guard against vandalism. to avoid being penalised.

The Waters Board General Manager, warned that the administration has raised two task forces to check mate the illegal connections syndrome and to invoke the Act of the Board to arrest defaulters.

Lending his voice, the HOD Distribution of the Board, Engr Akande Akinwunmi Olalere who noted that the facilities in FCT were overstretched due to influx of people orchestrated by insurgency, hinted that Abuja master plan is being reviewed to address emerging issues.

According to him, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), are in charge of all infrastructures development in the FCT, while Board is only to supply the water with the available infrastructure.

