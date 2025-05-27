FCT: Truck crushes one to death, injures two others on Nyanya Bridge

A truck conveying non-alcoholic beverages, on Monday, in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Nyanya bridge, experienced brake failure and crushed one to death, injuring two other road users in the process.

The accident on Nyanya Bridge occurred at about 6.30 pm, when a truck carrying non-alcoholic beverages experienced brake failure and rammed into other vehicles on the bridge until it collided with a construction company truck.



The drivers of both trucks were unhurt.

The victims who are members of one family were said to be standing by the roadside when they were injured.

Two out of the four victims of the accident on the Nyanya bridge were said to be responding to treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The body of the young man who lost his life during the incident has been handed over to his family by the FCT Police Command and the Search and Rescue Team of FEMD.

A female customs officer whose vehicle was crushed by the truck escaped unhurt.

Personnel of the FCT Emergency Management Department, Federal Road Safety Corps and the FCT Police Command participated in the rescue operations.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by Nkechi Isa, Head of Public Affairs of Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), the Ag Director General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, was quoted as saying: “We appeal to motorists to exercise caution while on the roads.”

