FCT transformation, product of my deliberate reforms — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the transformation unfolding across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is the product of deliberate reforms and bold reform-oriented policies of his administration, reaffirming the commitment of his administration to positively touch the lives of Nigerians.

The President disclosed this during the inauguration of 10-kilometre Aguma Palace-Radio Nigeria-New Market Road on Friday in Gwagwalada, Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The road is the seventeenth project of the projects lined up in a 17-day schedule for inauguration of projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the watch of the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to mark the second anniversary of the President

The President who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima said that the Renewed Hope Agenda was rewriting history as those in the rural areas hitherto, watched development from afar. also commended the FCT Minister and his team for a job well done.

He said: “For too long, those who lived beyond the city centre have watched development happen from a distance. They have watched their dreams of inclusion delayed by excuses, and their hopes defied by shifting priorities. But we are here to rewrite that history.

“What brings us together on this historic day is more than a road. It is a reminder that no community under this administration is too far to be seen, and no voice too faint to be heard.

“I am not only delighted to be in Gwagwalada today, I am deeply fulfilled by what this visit signifies. That we are steadily bridging the gap between promise and performance.”

The President stated that the moment was more remarkable because the projects commissioned were not imposed from above, but were nominated by the people of Gwagwalada, and the other Councils.

He stressed that it was the kind of democracy the Tinubu administration believed in, “one that listens, one that responds, and one that delivers. We are not just rehabilitating roads, we are rehabilitating trust.

“The transformation unfolding across the Federal Capital Territory is the product of deliberate reforms and the bold reform-oriented policies of this administration.”

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of the project, saying that investments in roads, schools, hospitals, and people, has expanded the revenue base of the FCT.

“The newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace Radio Nigeria New Market Road is a lifeline to the communities it connects. This road is a corridor of dignity for the market women, a path to safety for our school children, and a road to prosperity for the hard-working trader.”

He stated this and pledged that the days of empty promises and abandoned projects were behind, adding that the administration was not only building infrastructure, but also building confidence and governance.

“From rehabilitated healthcare centres to improved learning environments for our children; from safer roads to a more responsible public service, the FCT is undergoing a quiet revolution.

“A revolution made possible by people who refuse to accept mediocrity. One such person is Nyesom Wike,” he said.

Addressing the Minister, the President said: “I thank him for proving that disruption is not a threat to order, but a requirement for progress.Honourable Minister, Mr. President is mightily proud of your accomplishments.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike disclosed that the inauguration was not the first inauguration of an important road project the FCT Administration was doing in Gwagwalada, as according to him, it was the second project the FCTA was delivering in Gwagwalada Area Council, adding that the 9 kilometre Paikon Kore road was the first to be commissioned during the life-span of the Tinubu administration.

Wike said: “We had to visit every Area Council to interact with them and they told us where their problems were. One good thing about the projects in rural areas is that we never sat in the city and decided to do the projects. We came here and the people said this is what we want. That is community participation in governance.”

He promised the people the Tinubu administration would do more for the people who affirmed that they were happy with the developments.

Earlier, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, in a vote of thanks, noted that the projects commissioned over the past weeks were tangible testimonies of the administration’s vision and resolve and applauded President Bola Tinubu for inspiring impactful development across the country, including the FCT.

She described the projects as enablers of economic growth, social harmony, and improved quality of life.

“The commissioning of this road is a demonstration of our dedication to inclusive governance and infrastructure renewal in both urban and rural communities,” she added.