FCT to partner NCC for 5G broadband deployment in Abuja ― Minister

By Lawrence Bajah, Abuja
Bello Muhammed, FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has expressed the FCT Administration’s readiness to partner with the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) for 5G broadband deployment in Abuja.

Malam Bello stated this when he received a delegation of the NCC led by its Chairman, Professor Adeolu Akande, on a courtesy visit to him over the weekend in Abuja.

He assured the NCC Board and Management that all pending issues concerning the deployment of telecommunication facilities within the territory, including the payment of appropriate charges by telecommunication companies will be resolved with the collaboration of all parties.

He, however, reminded his guests that providing infrastructure within the Federal Capital City was very expensive and provision had been made for the easy deployment of telecommunication facilities within the city, as part of its extensive road network

In a statement made available to pressmen via his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, Malam Bello directed the setting up of a team, comprising the Executive Commissioner (Technical Services) of NCC, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, (FCDA) as well as the Chief of Staff to the Minister to harmonise and resolve all outstanding issues.

The minister acknowledged the long and harmonious relationship existing between the NCC and the FCTA and extended the administration’s appreciation to the NCC for its educational support to schools within the FCT.

According to the statement, earlier, Prof Akande had disclosed plans by the NCC to deploy infrastructure to accommodate 5G broadband in the FCT while calling for a partnership with the FCTA to increase the number of possible technology deployment sites in the Territory.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta commended the minister and the management of the FCTA for the infrastructural development in the FCT while appreciating the warm relationship between the administration and the NCC.

