FCT teachers may soon call off strike after Wike’s intervention

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has met with leaders of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and the chairmen of the six Area Councils in the FCT.

The meeting, which took place at the Minister’s official residence, was aimed at addressing the ongoing teachers’ strike, which began on March 24, 2025.

Recall that the teachers are demanding the full implementation of a tripartite agreement signed on December 11, 2024.

The agreement includes a N70,000 minimum wage for teachers, payment of 25%–35% salary arrears, a 40% peculiar allowance, the N35,000 wage award announced by the Federal Government, and several years’ promotion arrears.

Following a closed-door meeting, the chairman of Abaji Area Council, Abubakar Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the council chairmen, disclosed that the Minister had resolved to withdraw 10% of the Area Councils’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the next six months to pay the teachers.

Abdullahi described the decision as painful for the chairmen but said they had accepted it in good faith.

“We just finished a meeting with the Minister, the leadership of the NUT, and the Area Council Chairmen. Resolutions were passed, although they did not favour the chairmen, as our six months’ IGR has been entirely committed to resolving this issue.

“Our plea to the NUT is to consider our children and call off the strike. The Minister clearly stated that, legally, he has no right to withhold 10% of the Area Councils’ IGR to pay NUT debts. But by God’s grace, the chairmen agreed, in the interest of peace and education, to release that amount.

“We hope that before the close of work today, the union will call off the strike and, by tomorrow, our children will return to school,” he said.

Also speaking, NANS President, Olushola Ladoja, said the teachers had requested 70% payment of the owed salaries and arrears, which all parties agreed to.

He added that a committee had been set up to address the remaining issues and report back within two weeks.

“During the meeting, the NUT proposed receiving 70% of the owed sum. Based on calculations of the IGR, it was confirmed that this amount could be covered. The Honourable Minister has directed that the council chairmen’s IGR be used for this purpose and pleaded with the teachers to call off the strike.

“He also constituted a committee, which includes NANS, to look into other unresolved demands within two weeks,” Ladoja said.

He commended the Minister’s intervention, despite the legal constraints surrounding the use of council funds.

On his part, the FCT NUT Chairman, Abdullahi Shafas, said the union would convene a State Wing Executive Council meeting to take a final decision based on the discussions.

