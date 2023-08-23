A socio-cultural group, Gbagyi Cultural Renaissance Foundation, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of its kinsmen, Hon Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Jisalo, who is from the Federal Capital Territory, was inaugurated by President Tinubu on Monday alongside 44 other Ministerial nominees as Members of the Federal Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists by the GCRF Secretary, Musa Emmanuel Dnasuwa, in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the group expressed confidence that Jisalo, the first indigene of the nation’s capital to be appointed as a Minister since 1976, will deliver on the assignment given to him by the President.

GCRF, however, urged the Minister to remain focused, resolute, committed, and determined to drive result-oriented policies with direct bearing on the masses so as to endear himself to the Nigerian people.

The statement reads, “Gbagyi Cultural Renaissance Foundation (GCRF) writes to congratulate you, our dear brother, Hon. Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, on your recent appointment and subsequent inauguration as Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

“GCRF considers this appointment as timely and terms it as “Hope Rekindled,” believing that as the worthy steward that you are, you shall diligently deliver on the new mandate given to you.

“As we pledge our unalloyed support and loyalty, we appeal that you be open-minded to constructive criticism, which is capable of shaping your administration towards achieving the desired success.

“GCRF also wishes to use this medium and appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for breaking the jinx of tyranny, political intimidation, and marginalization by finding it worthy to appoint our kinsman and indigenous FCT native as Minister and member of the Federal Executive Council.

“We stand to be corrected that this is the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria. Hence, we see President Tinubu as a true Democrat, and we pray that God Almighty will continue to protect and preserve him throughout his tenure in office.”

Until Jisalo’s appointment, he was the Member representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE