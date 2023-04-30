The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Security Committee has assured residents of the Nation’s Capital of adequate security arrangements for the safety of their lives and property.

The Committee said plans have since been made to ensure that Abuja is safe, secured, and remains the safest place in the country, considering its position as both the nation’s Administrative Headquarters and Political capital.

A statement from the Director, Information and Communication, FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule, issued to newsmen over the weekend indicated that the Committee gave the assurance

during its monthly meeting held in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja.

The Committee however, urged the Security operatives to intensify surveillance in -and- around the Territory to ensure that all forms of crimes and criminality are nipped in the bud.

The meeting, which was presided over by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, on behalf of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, CON, who is the Chairman of the Committee, also reviewed the security situation in -and -around the 8,000 square kilometers of the Federal Capital Territory and affirmed that there is no cause for alarm.

It, however, noted some security infractions, particularly cases of kidnapping in rural areas, and appealed to residents of such communities to volunteer useful information to the security agencies.

According to the statement, the Committee also said criminally minded persons have resorted to causing security breaches in the rural areas which they considered as soft targets.

The meeting noted that all such cases are being trailed by the security agents and perpetrators would soon be apprehended and appropriately dealt with to serve as deterrent.

The body, therefore, charged all residents of the Federal Capital Territory to be security cautious and report suspicious movements of persons as well as give information to the Police and other security Agencies that would aid in tackling crime and criminality in the Territory.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Mandate Secretaries, all heads of security formation in the FCT, Chairmen of the six Area Councils, Chairman, FCT Traditional Council, representatives of faith-based organizations and statutory Directors of the FCT Administration.