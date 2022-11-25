FCT restates commitment to safety of intending hajj pilgrims

THE Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has restated its determination to ensure the safety of its intending pilgrims during hajj operations.

The director of the board, Malam Muhammad Nasiu Danmallam, gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Joint Islamic Aid Organisation in the FCT in his office.

He said the board would continue to initiate strategies on how to secure the lives and property of its intending pilgrims, especially during camping and other activities.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the FCT-MPWB, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, Danmallam described the Joint Islamic Aid Organisation as a fundamental ally in the successes recorded in hajj exercises and pledged to strive to continue with the existing cordial relationship between the various security outfits, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders in the service of humanity, particularly the FCT contingents to Saudi Arabia.

He said the roles played by the Islamic first aid groups in the FCT have assisted in recording successful hajj operations and appreciated their support for the activities of the board.

He called on them to continue with their voluntary services to the Muslim community.

Earlier, the chairman of the FCT Joint Islamic First Aid Organisation, Alhaji Ahmad Jingi Adamu, said the visit was to appreciate the support of the board for the activities of the organisation.

Adamu intimated the director of the forthcoming end-of-the-year seminar and camping of about 500 members of various Islamic aid groups across the six area councils of the FCT in December at the permanent Hajj Transit Camp, Abuja.

He called for the support of the activities of the organisation and pledged to continue to partner with the board in discharging its responsibilities.