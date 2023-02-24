By: Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

Neighbourhoods, Estates and Residents Association of Abuja Forum (NERAAF) has cautioned residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to disclose their house addresses during and after voting on Saturday.

The Chairman of NERAAF, Barrister Jude Ezeobi gave the warning while briefing journalists on Friday ahead of the general election.

He urged FCT residents to abide by the rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the go to cast their votes.

Reading out some of the tips FCT residents need to take note as they vote on Saturday, Ezeobi said “ensure that you vote correctly by thumbprinting only on the space provided by INEC on the ballot papers.

“Do not wear shirts or clothes branded with party colours and logos that can make you an easy target for thugs

“Avoid getting into argument about any party or candidates at the polling units. Vote and keep a distance to monitor the counting

of the ballots.

“Avoid disclosing your address to any stranger especially during and after the ballots. Fix all locks and avoid dropping off keys with other people

“Get to know your neigbours so you can identify a stranger in case of an emergency.

Ensure that your home and estate securities observe maximum verification before admitting visitors”, he said.