FCT polls: APC grants waiver to new member

as 35 aspirants seek tickets

Ahead of the June 25 primaries to select its candidates for the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has granted waivers to new members who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Alhaji Muhammed Suleiman Argungu, made this disclosure on Tuesday while inaugurating the Chairmen and Secretaries of the Screening and Screening Appeal Committees for the FCT Area Council elections.

He said:

“The National Working Committee realised that some of the aspirants have just joined the party. In consonance with the constitution of our party, the NWC approved a waiver yesterday (Monday) for all those who have recently joined. This is to give them the opportunity to come on board and participate in the forthcoming elections.”

Argungu, who disclosed that 35 aspirants are vying for the office of Chairman, further revealed that the party’s national secretariat has agreed to conduct the screening exercise in three centers, following consultations with the party leadership in the Federal Capital Territory.

He urged the committee conducting the screening to be guided by the party’s guidelines and the Electoral Act.

“We are admonishing you to be thorough. Your committees should be fair to all, in line with the guidelines and the constitution of the party. We must ensure that if any of our candidates is elected, we will have no fear of litigation after winning the election.”

Chairman of the Screening Committee, Honourable Akinfolarin Mayowa, assured the Abdullahi Ganduje-led leadership that his team would carry out the assignment diligently.

“We are going to be fair and just to all who appear before us,” Mayowa assured.

