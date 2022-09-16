FCT Police uncover suspected Cannabis Sativa farm, arrest planter

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has uncovered a farm suspected to be an Indian Hemp plantation allegedly owned by a 30-year-old man, Thaddeus Joseph, in Kado Estate, Life Camp area of the FCT.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, the FCT Police Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, quoting the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, said; “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Today Thursday 15th of September 2022 perfects necessary arrangements for the forwarding of exhibits and a suspected Peddler of prohibited substances by the name Thaddeus Joseph to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The Thirty-two (32 ) years old male resident of Kado Estate Area of the FCT was arrested for the offence of being in possession of a commercial amount of leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa on the 7th of September 2022 at about 3:00 pm.

“The arrest follows the heels of received credible Information that the above suspect cultivates a large farm of leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa on a piece of land at Godab Estate in the Life camp Area of the FCT.

“Consequent upon the above, a Team of the Command’s Intelligence Assets attached to the Anti-Narcotics Section swung into action and apprehended the suspects which lead to the discovery of the farm and removal of the exhibits.

“Upon the arrest, the suspect in a voluntary statement confessed to have been in the practice for about Two(2) years. While the suspects and exhibits are being transferred for onward investigation/prosecution, the police investigation has been intensified to track down the chain of supply and other criminal affiliations to this suspected criminal enterprise.” He stated.

The Commissioner of Police urged youths and the residents as a whole to eschew drug and prohibited substances-related crimes, noting that the involvement in the production and the consumption of such substances isn’t just a crime against the law but also against one’s self.





He also reassured the good people of the territory of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to the sustenance of peace and the onward march against crime and criminality till it is brought to the bare minimum.