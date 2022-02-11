FCT Police suspend planned movement restriction during area council polls

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police has decided to relax the restriction of movement as earlier announced for the Area Council Election scheduled to take place today.

In a statement made available to pressmen in Abuja via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, stated that;

“Consequently, members of the public are hereby advice to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.”

FCT Police boss assured members of the public and residents of the FCT of the provision of watertight security before, during and after the election, urging members of the public to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice.

He also called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

