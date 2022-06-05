FCT Police strengthens security ahead of APC presidential primary

Latest News
By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
APC FCT Police Abuja

In order to ensure that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is safe and secured during the Presidential Primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which will hold from Monday to Tuesday, the FCT Police Command has assured delegates coming into the city and residents of their safety during the Presidential Primary, and also to inform the residents of traffic diversion in the city.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday, was quoted as saying: “The All Progressive Congress  (APC) Presidential primary election is scheduled to hold from Monday 6th June to Tuesday 7th June 2022 at Eagle’s Square. The event is often associated with a high influx of different calibres of people especially the politicos thereby requiring an argumentation of the working security architecture of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
“Given the above, to effectively police the territory within the period in view and beyond, an all-encompassing security deployment has been made. Notable amongst the apparatus of this security arrangement is the emplacement of traffic diversions at strategic places around the event ground as follows;
1. Good luck Ebele Jonathan By a court of appeal point
2. Behind Court of Appeal
3. Ecowas by Women Affairs
4. Finance
5. Behind Foreign Affairs
6. Kur Mohammed by National Mosque
7. Benue Plaza
8. Nitel junction
9. Phase 3
10. NNPC Tower
11. Ceddi Plaza bridge
12. Gana by Transcorp
13. DSS Headquarters
14. Phase 1
15. NASS Junction
16. Bullet
17. Bayelsa House.
“The deployment is also characterized by heavy visibility policing as would be witnessed at the various traffic control points to aid the free flow of traffic, Stop and search, and vehicular and foot patrol among many others.” He stated.
The FCT Police Commissioner, while registering the command’s unflinching commitment to the sustenance of the relative peace and tranquillity enjoyed and a boost in the onward march against crime and criminality in the Territory, urged all and sundry to shun all forms of violence in the period in view and beyond.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

APC primary: Ignore Northern governors, Arewa group tells delegates

Latest News

Ahead of convention: APC Northern governors back Southern candidate

Latest News

 Akeredolu hails Northern Governors for supporting power shift to the South

Latest News

Build consensus, come up with formidable candidate, Buhari tells APC presidential…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More