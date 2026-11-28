The FCT Police Command has rescued a woman following a suspected suicide attempt in Jikwoyi, Abuja, on Thursday.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, by the Command’s Spokespers, CSP Josephine Adeh, said: “On 26th November 2026, at about 2:00 PM, Jikwoyi Police Division received a report that a female client, identified only as Ms Jumoke, lodged at a nearby hotel at about 12:30 PM. After a few hours she was found in her room, gasping for air by a visitor who had come to see her.”

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police officers from the Division was swiftly deployed to the scene,” the Command said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had ingested a substance suspected to be Sniper insecticide, while an empty bottle of the substance was recovered from her room,” it added.

“She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that she had ingested the poisonous substance while giving her medical attention,” the Command stated.

On what will happen next, the Command said, “Upon completion of necessary medical/psychological assessments and conclusion of investigations, the suspect will be charged to court for attempted murder if found culpable.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, “reminds residents that attempted suicide remains an offence under Nigerian law.”

“He therefore urges members of the public to pay close attention to friends, relatives and loved ones who may be experiencing emotional or psychological distress, encourage them to seek professional help and promptly report situations requiring urgent intervention,” the Command added.

“The Command further advises residents to remain security conscious and promptly report suspicious persons, activities or emergencies to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883,” it stated.