Metro

FCT: Police rescue abandoned baby in Abuja

Adam Mosadioluwa
Police feeding rescued baby

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued an abandoned newborn boy found injured and wrapped in a nylon bag in Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

The infant was discovered in a critical condition on Monday, November 2, 2026, and immediately taken to hospital for medical attention, the police said.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed the rescue in a video shared on Facebook on Tuesday, appealing to residents to help identify the baby’s mother.

Adeh said the newborn had sustained bruises on his hand and one of his arms, adding that the police were taking steps to ensure he received the necessary medical treatment.

“We picked this baby in a very bad condition. This baby is a baby boy. The baby boy was abandoned, wrapped in a nylon bag, and he was badly injured,” she said.

She explained that the child would be transferred to social welfare officials after receiving medical attention.

The police spokesperson also urged residents of Bwari to provide any information that could lead to the identification of the mother, particularly details about women who had recently been pregnant but were no longer seen with newborn babies.

Residents with useful information were asked to visit the nearest police station or contact the FCT Police Command’s Gender Officer on 08036259662.

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Appealing to women facing unwanted pregnancies, Adeh advised them to approach social welfare offices or police stations for assistance instead of leaving their babies in dangerous circumstances.

“If you don’t want the baby, you can walk into the social welfare office or any nearest police station and we will assist you. Instead of abandoning these children, come to us and we will help you,” she said.

She added that people were willing to take responsibility for caring for children, urging mothers experiencing difficult situations to seek support rather than put their newborns at risk.

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