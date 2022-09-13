FCT police recover missing teenager, patrol boundary communities

The federal capital territory police has recovered the thirteen-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend, when he and his mother and younger brother went for ‘back-to-school shopping’ at Sahad Stores II in Garki, Abuja.

It was gathered that the naive Chivirter Gbileve who had initially expressed resistance to returning to school took advantage of his mother’s distraction while shopping, excused himself to the restroom, changed from the uniform he was wearing to civil wear, and absconded.

He has since been recovered by the police surveillance team attached to the Garki divisional police headquarters where he was reunited with his family.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, by the FCT police public relations officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the police have commenced an investigation into what could have prompted the child’s refusal in going back to school to such extent as playing naughty.

In a related development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commissioner of police, Babaji Sunday has embarked on tour of boundary communities in the FCT.

The commissioner’s first point of call, on Monday, was when he led a joint security team on a confidence building patrol to Kawu Area, a boundary community between Bwari area council and Kaduna State.