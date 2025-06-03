FCT: Police present N37.3m to families of fallen officers

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Ajao Adewale, on Tuesday presented welfare cheques totaling ₦37,388,829.25 to the families of thirty-nine (39) deceased police officers who served under the FCT Command.

The presentation, held at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, was made on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun. The funds were disbursed under the Group Life Assurance (GLA), Nigeria Police Force Welfare Insurance Scheme (IGPFW), and Group Personal Accident (GPA) coverages.

Speaking during the event, CP Adewale reaffirmed the IGP’s commitment to police welfare, noting that the gesture reflects the Force’s dedication to honoring the sacrifices of its officers.

“These cheques represent more than financial support; they are a symbol of our respect, remembrance, and solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes,” CP Adewale stated.

He further emphasized the IGP’s resolve to strengthen a compassionate and responsive welfare system that boosts morale across all ranks.

The presentation was witnessed by senior officers of the Command, representatives of insurance partners, and the families of the deceased officers.

CP Adewale assured that the FCT Police Command remains committed to supporting its personnel and ensuring that the sacrifices of fallen officers are never forgotten.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE