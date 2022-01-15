FCT Police nab suspected cultist over alleged rape

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of Nigeria Police have arrested a suspected cultist, Patrick Odey, over the alleged raping of a 21-year-old salesgirl.

The suspect, Odey, was said to have forcefully gained access into the victim’s apartment in Orozo, in the Agwansarki area of Abuja and raped her at gunpoint from 1 am to 4 am and later took her to his house where he continued violating her.

The rape victim works in a garden in Orozo and also lives in one of the apartments.

A neighbour to the victim told Tribune Online under the condition of anonymity that the suspect is one of the people that usually terrorise the community.

According to the neighbour, the suspect is the leader of a cult in the area called the Hardcore and lives close to the garden the victim works.

The victim told the police that the suspect came to her apartment around 1 am. He forcefully opened the door of her room, pointed a gun at her and asked her to cooperate.

The neighbour continued, “She started pleading with him that she was an orphan but he did not listen to her. She said he raped her from 1 am to 4 am. At some minutes past 4 am, she said he took her to his apartment where he continued.

“He threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The girl reported to the police and was taken to a hospital in Karish,” the neighbour said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

According to her, “The command has commenced investigation into the matter, made an arrest and the suspect is in our custody.”

