FCT Police nab six suspected drug peddlers 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested six suspected drug peddlers in possession of hard drugs and prohibited substances.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (DSP), Josephine Adeh on behalf of the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, said the suspects were all males.

The statement listed the names as Suleiman Adulrahman Bello 27 years old, Jonathan Joseph 35 years old, Suleiman Shamsudeen 22 years old, Emeka Offor 29 years old, Tanko Abdullahi 20 years old, and Luka Ishiaku 25 years old.

According to Babaji, the suspects were arrested in a chain of a tactical sweep operation by the Command’s Anti-Narcotic unit at different Black spots within the territory following the heels of actionable intelligence.

“Upon the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Laud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup. When interviewed, the suspects stated that they have been in the peddling business for quite a while.





“The investigation has been intensified to unravel other groundbreaking revelations that could lead to more arrests, while the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).” He stated.

The FCT boss frowned at the rate of moral decadence In the society, noting that crime variants are degenerates of or catalyzed by drug/substance abuse and poor upbringing, he, therefore, called on all at the apex of religious and societal spheres of influence to maximize their platforms to preach against drug/substance abuse and other deviant behaviours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FCT Police nab six FCT Police nab six

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FCT Police nab six FCT Police nab six