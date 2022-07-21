FCT police debunk news of planned terrorist attacks in Abuja

Latest News
By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
FCT police debunk news , Kogi police command keeps, Police intercept N1.3m, Police parade 67 suspects, Police arrest notorious cultist, Ondo police arrest notorious cultist, Police rescue Italian Catholic, police foil kidnap attempt , Edo Police kill two , Gombe Police arrest officer, Cult members, Police neutralise two, Police restore calm as protesting youths barricade A'Ibom varsity, demand host community benefits, police rescue two kidnap suspects, officer involved in civilian assault, bandit confesses to killing over 20 persons in Katsina, Police raid criminal enclaves, Two students feared killed, Police nab Titan Farms staff, remaining 28 victims of Kagara market attack released unhurt ,Kogi police arrest three kidnappers, police, Ondo police deploy operatives , Police arrest two suspects, Police nab two suspected kidnappers, Police arrest two , shot Police rescue four people, Osun govt deploys security
FILE PHOTO

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of Nigeria Police has come out to debunk rumours in circulation on popular social media platforms like WhatsApp and many others, in form of misleading write-ups tagged ‘security alert’ warning of a possible terrorist attack on some areas and critical infrastructures in the FCT.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday night, via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday was quoted as saying: “The erroneous news is a product of misguided and attention-seeking individuals, targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the minds of residents.

“It is unfounded and should be disregarded as the mountains and hills so mentioned have in recent times witnessed heavy deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets of the Police and Sister security agencies sweeping through them on intelligence gathering routines exercises and dislodging the possible habitation of criminal elements, an exercise which is promised to be sustained.

“While critically investigating the assertion with a view to ascertain its root cause and validity, It has been discovered that hunting activities have been one of the misinterpreted activities on the hills and mountains in some of the areas so mentioned.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Therefore, the Police in collaboration with traditional authorities of these areas have suspended such activities in a bid to douse public apprehension. Also, prior to the emergence of these erroneous write-ups, the police and sister security agencies in a bid to proactively secure these infrastructures have made adequate deployment of human and material resources whose presence could have been erroneously summarized as a preparation for an envisaged Terrorist attack.” He stated.

Babaji reassured residents of the FCT of the command’s unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality in the Territory to its barest minimum and stated that these areas and the FCT as a whole are safe. He urged members of the public to go about their lawful duties without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind and from any quarters.

He assured that additional deployments have been made to the areas mentioned in the viral write-ups amidst intensified surveillance and monitoring.

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

FCT police debunk news of planned terrorist attacks in Abuja

Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

FCT police debunk news of planned terrorist attacks in Abuja

You might also like
Latest News

Reps decry spate of death of Nigerians on Abuja expressway

Latest News

Court extends order stopping demolition of home of Tonto Dike’s ex-lover

Latest News

NURTW launches operation get your PVC

Latest News

Insecurity: Corps member establishes peace club in Abuja schools

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More