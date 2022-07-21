FCT police debunk news of planned terrorist attacks in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of Nigeria Police has come out to debunk rumours in circulation on popular social media platforms like WhatsApp and many others, in form of misleading write-ups tagged ‘security alert’ warning of a possible terrorist attack on some areas and critical infrastructures in the FCT.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday night, via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday was quoted as saying: “The erroneous news is a product of misguided and attention-seeking individuals, targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the minds of residents.

“It is unfounded and should be disregarded as the mountains and hills so mentioned have in recent times witnessed heavy deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets of the Police and Sister security agencies sweeping through them on intelligence gathering routines exercises and dislodging the possible habitation of criminal elements, an exercise which is promised to be sustained.

“While critically investigating the assertion with a view to ascertain its root cause and validity, It has been discovered that hunting activities have been one of the misinterpreted activities on the hills and mountains in some of the areas so mentioned.

“Therefore, the Police in collaboration with traditional authorities of these areas have suspended such activities in a bid to douse public apprehension. Also, prior to the emergence of these erroneous write-ups, the police and sister security agencies in a bid to proactively secure these infrastructures have made adequate deployment of human and material resources whose presence could have been erroneously summarized as a preparation for an envisaged Terrorist attack.” He stated.

Babaji reassured residents of the FCT of the command’s unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality in the Territory to its barest minimum and stated that these areas and the FCT as a whole are safe. He urged members of the public to go about their lawful duties without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind and from any quarters.

He assured that additional deployments have been made to the areas mentioned in the viral write-ups amidst intensified surveillance and monitoring.

