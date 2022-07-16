FCT police debunk claims of ritual killing of Abuja lady

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, has come out to debunk claims in the media and on social media in particular, that a lady’s lifeless body was seen under popular AYA Bridge in Abuja, with her vital body parts missing, which created the impression of organ harvesting for ritual purposes.

Ukan Kurugh, a social media influencer, had sent a message which went viral, he stated this: “A young woman’s corps is right now seen at the AYA bridge abuja with her vital body parts missing since 5am. I am also informed that cars who did not see it on time that early have climbed the body smashing her body parts into pieces on the road.

“The attention of the concerned authorities are needed here asap.”

While Tribune Online sought clarification on the matter, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, quoted the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday as saying: “Contrary to the erroneous news in circulation, preliminary investigation reveals that the discovered lifeless body on the AYA bridge is not that of “a female with some vital organs harvested“ but that of one John Daam, a male staff of V.R Drilling limited of 5th Avenue Gwarinpa Abuja.

“He resides at Orange market Mararaba Nassarawa State and had left his residence for work on his Bajaj motorcycle when he was unfortunately involved in a fatal Hit and run motor/motorcycle accident leaving his lifeless body with severe bodily injuries. No vital organ however was harvested.

“Operatives of the Asokoro division upon receipt of the information as relayed by the Command Control room from a Good Samaritan, drifted to the scene, removed the body to the hospital where he was confirmed dead and subsequently deposited at the Asokoro mortuary.

“The investigation has been intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect, while contact has been established with the family of the deceased.

“Once again, members of the public are urged to eschew the habit of reporting incidents falsely or out of proportion even as the police continue to do their best in ensuring that crime and criminality is brought to the barest minimum in the Territory.” Babaji stated.

