The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has assured the people of Bwari Area Council, Abuja, of the provision of adequate security for the protection of lives and property in the Council.

Igweh particularly assured students and staff of Veritas University, Bwari-Abuja, that the police command has massively deployed men and materials in the troubled area council and that “no criminal element can threaten the people of the area again.”.

The Commissioner of Police gave the assurance when the Vice Chancellor of the University paid a courtesy visit to him in his office in Abuja, according to a statement on Wednesday by the Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Mr Ben Agande.

Bwari Area Council has been in the news in the last two months as a result of the activities of kidnappers.

Recall that five daughters from one family were kidnapped from the area last December, with one of the daughters killed by the kidnappers when her parents could not raise the ransom money on time.

But speaking with the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, the Commissioner of Police said the ugly incidents of the recent past will never repeat themselves again as long as he remains the commissioner of police in the FCT.

“I owe Veritas University protection, and we will provide that. There is no other place where we have done massive deployments like we have done in Bwari because of the uniqueness of that place.

Apart from bordering Kaduna and Niger states, there are about four intuitions of higher learning there and a federal government secondary school. But I can assure you that there is no force that can enter Bwari and threaten the people again,” he said.

As part of the deployment of men and materials in the Bwari axis, the Commissioner of Police said the FCT police command will create a base in Ushafa that will support the deployment in Bwari.

“I am happy to announce that the people who ran away from their ancestral homes in Bwari villages and those that left Bwari town have returned to Bwari now.

“We are not interested in fantasies. We are doing real policing. Tell your staff and students that they are in safe hands,” the police boss said.

He commended the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University for assisting the Bwari Divisional Police Office and encouraged him to do more.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Rev. Fr. Professor Hyacinth Ichoku, thanked the commissioner of police for the massive deployment of men and materials around Veritas University.

He enjoined the Commissioner of Police to look into vast areas and communities around the university that do not have a police presence with a view to creating a police station that would serve as a buffer between the communities in Bwari and the forests in Kaduna State.

The Vice-Chancellor pledged the university’s continued logistics support to the police and other security agencies in Bwari, noting that “it is better to support the police to do their job of protecting us than paying ransom to kidnappers.”

