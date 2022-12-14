FCT Police Commissioner flags off second phase of operation G-7

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, in collaboration with the Heads of other Security Agencies in the FCT, flagged off the second phase of a special anti-crime operation, codenamed Operation G-7, to combat violent crimes in the FCT and other neighbouring/border states to the FCT.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, by the FCT Police Public Relations, DSP Josephine Adeh, she disclosed that; the “Second phase of Operation G-7 is an improvement on the 1st Phase flagged up earlier in the year. The 2nd Phase, which is a product of the assessment of the performance of the 1st phase, would engender improved inter-agency collaboration, proactive crime prevention and law enforcement activities, and true spirit on the part of the security community, to keep the FCT, and its neighbouring States, safe and secure.

“The CP noted that the special operation has become necessary as part of preparations by the security community to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year Festivities, amongst other imperatives. He added that the rejigged operation has begun to yield positive results as operatives arrested 3 suspected Kidnappers namely: Abubakar Umaru, Nasiru Umaru, and Haruna Sulu, all male residents of Niger State, in connection with the kidnapping incident at Kasanki village in Gwagwalada Area of the FCT on December 12, 2022.

“The arrest was made possible following an intelligence-led operation by the operatives of Operation G7. The operatives stormed a suspected criminal camp at Gulida village, a border community with Abaji, at about 04:00hrs on December 13, 2022, and the unrelenting efforts led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of exhibits.

“The CP, while addressing the Operatives during the flag-off, charged them to ensure that criminal elements have no breathing space in the FCT. He enjoined residents to trust and support the police with credible and timely information.” The statement stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE