FCT: Police commence investigation into viral video of alleged harassment

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has launched a formal investigation into a viral video circulating on social media in which a yet-to-be-identified male individual alleged harassment by police officers of the FCT Police Command.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, by the Command’s Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale, was quoted as saying “Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred on June 4, 2025, at approximately 1:00 PM. A surveillance team from Kubwa Area Command, conducting a routine patrol around the Chikakore Bridge axis – a location under active surveillance due to heightened security concerns – observed a vehicle parked suspiciously for over 20 minutes along FO1 – Chikakore Road.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers found two male occupants inside. While attempting to question them to ascertain their identity and business there, one of the individuals reacted aggressively, questioning the officers’ presence and accusing them of harassment. He further called the attention of passersby, attempting to escalate public attention to the scene.

“In light of the video’s circulation and in the interest of transparency, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has summoned the officers involved, and internal administrative procedures are underway while the Command urges the individuals featured in the video to come forward and tender their official statement to aid the investigation and put things in proper perspective.

“The FCT Police remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and respectful engagement with the public.

“Members of the public with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Command’s Public Relations Officer directly.”

