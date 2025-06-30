FCT Police Command refutes alleged sealing of PDP secretariat

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force has refuted claims circulating that its operatives sealed the secretariat of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the information as false and misleading.

In a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Abuja, the Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, quoted the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, as saying:

“The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making the rounds alleging that Police sealed off the PDP Secretariat in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. The Command wishes to categorically state that this information is false, misleading, and does not reflect the true situation on the ground.

“Police officers were only deployed to the venue to maintain law and order and ensure public safety, in line with their constitutional mandate. At no time was the Secretariat sealed off by the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, urges media outlets to verify information through the office of the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer before dissemination.”

