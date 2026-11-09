FCT: Police bust vandalism gang, arrest eight, recover five stolen streetlight poles

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have busted a criminal gang that specialised in vandalising and stealing public infrastructure across Abuja, arresting eight suspects and recovering five stolen streetlight poles.

The suspects were arrested on October 23, 2026, at about 3:00 a.m., by operatives attached to the Central Police Station during routine anti-crime patrol within the city centre.

Those arrested were identified as Sani Musa, Ashiru Adamu, Markus Joseph, Suleman Ibrahim, Jamilu Umar, Usman Aliyu, Uzairu Sani, and Shafiu Bala.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Monday by the Command’s Spokesperson CSP Josephine Adeh: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a criminal gang that specialised in the vandalism and theft of public and private infrastructure across the Central Business District, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, and Asokoro districts of the FCT.

“Following their arrest, five long streetlight poles, cut at their base and suspected to have been stolen, were recovered from them.

“The exhibits and suspects remain in police custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

The Command urged FCT residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.