FCT police boss assures free movement of food, agric inputs

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been assured of the free movement of food and Agricultural inputs into and across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, made this pledge during the inaugural meeting of the joint Technical Task Team on the Emergency Response to COVID-19 on the Challenges of Free Movement of Food and Agricultural Inputs.

Ciroma, who said this at the FCT Police Command, told members to see their membership as a call to national service during the COVID-19 crisis to there motherland.

Ciroma, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, said while the movement of food will be free, transporters must be vigilant and not use the opportunity to move contrabands.

“Let me urge you all to see your membership of this task force as a call to national service in time of crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. I assure the government that the police in the FCT alongside other security agencies will ensure the free movement of food and agric inputs so as to guarantee food security,” Ciroma said.

He said all Divisional Police headquarters have been mobilised to ensure that all those transporting foodstuff and other agric essentials are given priority on the road but warned dubious persons to steer of clear using food items as a guise to transport contraband.

He maintained that such persons will be tracked and face the full wrath of the law.

The joint task force was set up by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to amongst other things; work with relevant agencies in the states and FCT develop a window that will facilitate the free and unhindered movement of food, livestock and agricultural inputs without compromising the security and health of the nation.

It is to also issue out clear instructions to all the security personnel in the three internal security outfits; police, civil defence and the army, on the need to allow the free and unhindered movement of foodstuff, livestock and agric inputs to all parts of Nigeria.

Members of the committee include Emmanuel Ogbeche, chairman, NUJ FCT, Mr Ogboje Jairus, Assistant Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Yunusa Halidu of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, and Yusuf Alabi representing the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Others are Alhaji A Umar of the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, and Alhaji M G Abdulrahman representing the Ministry of Agric and Rural Development who serves as secretary.

It would be recalled that some global food relates organisation have predicted the not less than 7 million Nigeria are faced with the challenge of food shortage.

The report said: “2020 Global Report on Food Crises by the Global Network Against Food Crisis (GNAFC) and the Food Security Information Network (FSIN) said in Nigeria, “the number of acutely food-insecure people during the June–August 2020 lean season is forecast at 7.1 million, over 40 per cent up from the same period last year.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE