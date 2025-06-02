FCT: Police beef up security ahead of Sallah, June 12 celebrations

As part of proactive security measures to ensure a safe and secure Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the forthcoming IGP’s Honours and Award Night, the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebrations, and the June 12 Democracy Day commemoration, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, on Monday, convened a strategic security meeting with all six Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and heads of Tactical Teams under the Command.

The high-level, three-hour meeting focused on fine-tuning operational deployments and reinforcing professionalism and accountability in policing efforts during this period of increased social and ceremonial activities in the FCT.

While addressing the officers, CP Ajao charged all commanders to strengthen security within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AORs) and ensure heightened visibility policing, particularly at all strategic entry and exit points into the city, in anticipation of the arrival of Very Senior Police Officers and other dignitaries from across the country for the IGP’s event.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, by the Command’s Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh, The FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale, gave the following operational directives aimed at ensuring public safety and fostering public trust:

“Deployment of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams to sweep worship and recreational centres ahead of expected gatherings. Sustained intelligence-led raids on identified black spots known for illicit drug activities, to be conducted professionally and without abuse. Zero tolerance for extortion in any form; officers must be smartly dressed, disciplined, and courteous in their interactions with the public.

“Officers are strictly warned against involvement in civil disputes, particularly land-related matters. Continuous raids must not serve as a cover for harassment or illegal financial demands. Reinforcement of the standing order that bail is free; any officer found requesting money for bail will be dealt with in accordance with established disciplinary procedures.

“DPOs are to ensure strict supervision and accountability of all personnel under their command. Searching of mobile phones without appropriate legal authority is prohibited. All officers are expected to be camera-friendly, approachable, and uphold the image of the Force.

“Response to distress calls must be swift and efficient, with a Command-wide target response time of under 10 minutes. Crackdown on vehicles bearing fake or fraudulently acquired diplomatic number plates.

“All DPOs are directed to initiate youth engagement programmes and foster close collaboration with local communities to promote community policing and crime prevention.”

Adewale reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the FCT Police Command to ensuring the safety, peace, and well-being of all residents and visitors to the Territory. He called on members of the public to remain law-abiding and to work in synergy with the Police in the shared responsibility of securing the FCT.