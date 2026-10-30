FCT: Police arrest self-acclaimed pastor, one other over interstate car theft

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a self-acclaimed pastor, Edwin Nwabueze, and one Sadiq Jamiu over the theft of a Toyota Camry at UTC Plaza, Garki, Abuja.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, said the principal suspect, who hails from Oji River in Enugu State but resides in Benue State, identified himself as a pastor with Salvation Power Bible Ministry, located in the North Bank area of Benue State.

According to the statement, “Following sustained investigations, the suspect was arrested at his residence on October 27, 2026. He subsequently led police operatives to another location where his accomplice, Sadiq Jamiu, was also arrested.

“Preliminary investigations have linked the suspect to previous arrests by the Benue State Police Command in connection with vehicle theft cases.

“Findings indicate that the suspects are members of an interstate vehicle theft syndicate specialising in the theft and sale of vehicles across different states of the country.”

The statement added that investigations were ongoing to establish the full extent of the syndicate’s operations and apprehend other members who were still at large.

It also said the arrested suspects were in police custody and would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

The Command urged members of the public to remain security-conscious and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency numbers: 08032003913 and 08061581938.