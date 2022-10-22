FCT Police arrest 35-year-old man over production of fake documents

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
FILE PHOTO

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command have arrested one Wasiu Adekola, a 35-year-old man, who resides in Mararaba area of Nassarawa State and is alleged to be a specialist in the production of all kinds of fake documents. 

The arrest was made in Abuja by operatives of Kubwa Divisional Headquarters, following a discrete investigation stemming from the discovery of a fake motor vehicle document in the Possession of a road user while Police officers attached to the division were on a Stop-and-Search Operation about a month ago.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner Babaji Sunday disclosed that: “Upon arrest, the suspect was found in possession of several counterfeit documents and equipment used in perpetrating this criminal venture including 4 computer scanners, 15 pieces of counterfeit Nassarawa state Private vehicle license, 6 counterfeit FCT Fire service Certificates, 12 counterfeit vehicle registration booklets, motorcycle Registration number plate: KUJ 651 QL, counterfeit Receipt booklet of the National Co-Operative Insurance Society of Nigeria and 78 pieces of counterfeit National Certificate of Road Worthiness, amongst others.”

Babaji urged residents of the FCT to only patronize official quarters as against freelancing individuals in the acquisition of private and public documents while stressing the disadvantages and dangers associated with the use of counterfeit documents especially the hindrance it poses to data conservation and criminal investigation. 

