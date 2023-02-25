Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory state chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Sunday Zakka along side his orderly and driver died in an auto crash.

The state party’s secretary, Bako Angulu confirmed the death to newsmen in the early hours of Saturday.

He said Zakka along side his orderly and driver died in a ghastly motor accident off Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport- Kuje Road, Abuja on Friday’s night.

Zakka was on his way to Kuje his home town in preparation for today’s presidential and National assembly elections.

In his condolence message, the FCT Chairman of the All progressive Congress (APC )Alhaji Abdul-Malik Usman described the demise of Mr Zakka as great loss to the political arena of the nation’s capital by saying the late PDP Chairman was his personal friend and colleague.