FCT: NSCDC warns #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters against vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command has warned protesters under auspices of the FreeNnamdiKanuNow movement against vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the territory.

NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, gave the warning on Sunday in Abuja against the backdrop of alleged plans by Mr Omoyele Sowore to organise a protest on Monday for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Odumosu, in a statement by the Acting Command Public Relations Officer, Monica Ojobi, called on citizens, in support or against the planned rally to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order.

“The corps will not condone any form of destruction, vandalism or theft of public and private facilities in the name of protest,” he said.

According to him, the Corps has massively deployed officers and men to protect all CNAI as well as ensure the protection of residents across the FCT before, during and after the protest.

“We are prepared as always to ensure there are no incidents of destruction of properties or threats to Infrastructure and the peace in the territory.

“The deployed officers and men were drawn from specialised units, including Area Commands and Divisions, and have been properly briefed on the assignment as well as precautions to adhere to during the rally,” he said.

Odumosu said personnel had been warned not to shoot, harass or intimidate any law abiding citizen, but criminals and vandals trying to hijack the situation will not be condoned.

He further urged the deployed men to be civil by adopting the non-kinetic approach while carrying out the mandates of the corps.

The commandant, however, warned those with the intention of hijacking or disrupting the proposed peaceful protest to desist as anyone caught with criminal intents will be arrested and dealt according to the extant laws.

He urged all law abiding citizens to go about their normal activities as deployment has been made to strategic locations and identified flash points to maintain peace and order.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE