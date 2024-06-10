The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr Olusola Odumosu, has called for the regulation of Pantaker markets in the FCT.

He made the call on Monday in Abuja while addressing personnel of the Command during a muster parade at the NSCDC FCT Command Headquarters.

Odumosu said it was imperative for the FCT administration to regulate pantaker markets in the territory as intelligence gathered revealed that most vandalized items end up in pantaker markets for sale.

“With the proliferation of pantaker markets all over the city and the suburbs, criminals have ready markets to sell vandalized metals, iron, aluminium, armoured cables, scraps and other stolen items which had increased the spate of vandalism of public properties in the FCT.

“There is a need to address pressing concerns related to the sale and purchase of second-hand goods in pantaker markets which currently lacks comprehensive and diligent oversight.

“Regulation, monitoring and enforcement of compliance with government policy will help curb to a reasonable extent the cases of vandalism of infrastructure in the territory,” he said.

According to him, proper regulation would not only help to curb the excesses of criminally minded dealers who receive items from vandals of public facilities, it would also foster economic stability by ensuring that only legitimate activities and authentic products are bought or sold in the market.

“Unregulated markets for used items pose inherent risks to consumers and undermine the integrity of its commercial operations.

“It is imperative that we establish clear rules and guidelines to protect the properties of individuals and that of the government.”

“Proper regulation has the potential to enhance marketplace accountability, and will help security agencies in identifying and bringing criminals who engage in acts of vandalism and theft to book,” Odumosu said.

Odumosu said that the recent completion of projects and the successful commissioning of various infrastructure by the FCT Minister, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike calls for improved service and a renewal of strategy against destruction of government property.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility as a Command to ensure the protection of these infrastructures which is a fulfilment of the ‘renewed hope’ promise of this current administration,” he said.

He also said that there was a need for his officers and men to redouble their efforts in the protection of critical infrastructure in the territory.

The Commandant further said that he had charged the Command’s Intelligence Department to increase its searchlight on the activities of the pantaker markets with a view to arresting identified accomplices of vandals and violators of the market standards.

He however warned that anyone caught attempting to sell vandalized or stolen items in these markets would face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Command’s helmsman called on members of the public to assist the Corps by reporting any suspicious activities or persons attempting to vandalise any public infrastructure.

“This infrastructure provided is meant for the good of all, therefore, every member of the public has a duty to protect them from vandals,” he reiterated.

Odumosu congratulated the FCT Minister for the laudable projects he has completed and commissioned in the FCT.

“I want to congratulate the Minister for his doggedness and commitment to infrastructural growth.

“He has indeed lived up to his reputation of being Mr Project, as he has given FCT a new look,” he said.

