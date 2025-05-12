FCT new city gate underway following Remi Tinubu’s request — Wike

A new City Gate for the Federal Capital Territory is underway following the request by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and the directive of the FCT minister for the design and construction.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, Nyesome Wike, who described the wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, as a woman of humility despite the office of her husband as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said this at a live media parley.

The FCT minister said he recalled an occasion when Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, as First Lady, called to request him to change the design of the City Gate, if it would be okay with him, and he asked Julius Berger to get to work on that.

Wike, who said the first lady does not put him under any kind of pressure but has instead demonstrated humility in her engagement with him for state services, makes requests in the public interest rather than seeking self-gratification.

Wike recalled three incidents which he said are pointers to her humility. Noting that he has encountered first ladies at council and local, state, and national government levels, and can say Sen. Oluremi Tinubu is humble.

According to him, the first lady had requested him to attend to some electrical issues in the Villa while the President was away. He said she made the request courteously, to which he directed Julius Berger Nigeria to deploy her men to respond.

On another occasion, he said she asked if he would be available out of his schedule to welcome the African first ladies, whom the first lady was playing host to, and he obliged.

Wike said that in all the engagements she has never put pressure on him, but instead brought up issues that require public interest.