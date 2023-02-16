By: Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

Mallam Abubakar Adamu Evuti has taken over as the new Director of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, charging staff to be honest and discharge their duties diligently.

In a brief handing over ceremony, the new Director, Evuti stressed the need for staff to be dedicated to their duty and warned against any act capable of tarnishing the image of the administration and the country at large.

The Director called for the cooperation all staff and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the hajj exercises in line with the desire of the present Administration.

He stressed the need for the staff to be dedicated to their duty and abide by rules and regulations of the service, adding that the Administration would not condone any act of corruption and indiscipline.

Mallam Evuti reassured the commitment of the Administration to add more value to the management and welfare of pilgrims as well as provide first class services to the FCT contingent by ensuring hitch free Hajj exercises in 2023 and beyond.

In his speech at the event, the former Director, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam seek for forgiveness from those whom he might have wronged in the course of carrying out his assignment during his stay as the Director of the Board.

He appreciated the support and cooperation accorded to him by the staff throughout his tenure and called on them to extend such gesture to the new leadership of the Board to ensure successes in Hajj operations.

He called on the staff to be honest in dealing with pilgrims and discharge their duties with utmost seriousness as well as desist in any act capable of tarnishing the image of the Administration

The new Director Mallam Abubakar Adamu Evuti took over the mantle of leadership from Mallam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam who was redeployed to Abuja Environmental Protection Board by the FCT Administration.

Mallam Abubakar Evuti until his appointment was the Director of operations of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for over four years.





He hails from Lapai local government Area of Niger state, he graduated from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto with BA History in 1988, obtained a Masters degree in History and Diplomatic studies from University of Abuja and joined the Services of FCT Administration in the year 1990.

