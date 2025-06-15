FCT moves to protect elderly people from abuse, psychological mistreatment

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting elderly citizens from various forms of abuse, including health-related, physical, emotional, financial, and psychological mistreatment within the territory.

This assurance was given by the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, in commemoration of the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), celebrated under the theme “Beyond Age.”

Dr. Fasawe explained that WEAAD, marked globally on June 15, seeks to raise awareness about the often-silent abuse of older persons and to promote the protection of their rights and dignity.

She noted that under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, the FCTA is actively supporting elderly residents through initiatives like the Renewed Hope Initiative Medical Mission – Support for the Elderly, which aims to improve their overall wellbeing.

The Secretariat also backed the maiden edition of the initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which provided free medical screenings, treatments, and medications for elderly persons in Abuja.

To mark the 2025 WEAAD, Dr. Fasawe urged residents, community leaders, and health professionals to value older citizens for their experiences and contributions. She advised the public to be vigilant for signs of abuse such as unexplained injuries, fearfulness, sudden financial changes, and withdrawal — and to report concerns to the appropriate authorities.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen elder protection in Nigeria, HSES plans to upgrade geriatric services, train frontline health workers to detect and respond to abuse, and collaborate with community and religious leaders to raise awareness and uphold the dignity of older people.

She further called on federal ministries, NGOs, CSOs, and development partners to work with the FCTA in advancing policies that prevent exploitation, improve social inclusion and mental wellbeing, enhance access to care, and establish effective reporting and support systems for abuse cases.

According to Dr. Fasawe, this is a collective call to action to look “Beyond Age,” to respect and include older people in society, challenge stereotypes, and protect them from neglect and abuse.

To report suspected elder abuse or make enquiries: 09164059609.

