FCT ministry pledges support for fight against gender-based violence

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday gave assurance of her ministry’s support in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Aliyu gave the assurance in Abuja during a one-day Strategy Session organised by Spotlight Initiative, in collaboration with Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) to empower selected NGOs and CSOs.

The minister’s speech was delivered by Mrs Agnes Hart, Director of Gender, FCT Administration.

She said that the Social Development Secretariat of the FCTA had an SGBV Response Team to receive and investigate complaints for effective prosecution when necessary.

Aliyu said that support for people who could be vulnerable to such abuses was a valuable initiative.

She said that the FCTA had a functional collaboration with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for the prosecution of such cases.

“This interaction will enable us to rub minds and take home best practices in the fight against SGBV.

” We work with several CSOs, NGOs and other stakeholders. No amount of support or assistance can equate with the fact that there is a shoulder to lean on,” she said.

She said that the challenge of shelter for victims in the territory would be overcome if the shelter in Kurudu was completed as a matter of priority.

Mr Abdullahi Adamu (Candido), Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), told the gathering that AMAC had zero tolerance for violence against persons.

He said that the council had a working collaboration with communities to ensure that women and girls were not abused or discriminated against.

“In AMAC, we do not tolerate violence against the vulnerable, especially women and girls.

“We believe in carrying members of the communities along.

” We believe in women empowerment and preach the fact that no one should be violated. We also have various initiatives to support the girl-child,” he said.

Candido’s address was delivered by Mrs Abiodun Essiet, his Special Adviser on ICT, Donor Agencies and CSOs.

According to Mrs Yemisi Nathaniel, Project Coordinator, Spotlight Initiative, the meeting is aimed at strengthening women groups to be able to access the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) benchmark for SGBV.

She said that the session was also part of activities for the International Women Day.

“Celebrating women for a whole month underscores the importance of women. We are here to strengthen women groups and women-based NGOs.

” We need to have a conglomeration of women groups to be able to have more positive results, in the bid to eradicate SGBV,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Spotlight Initiative is organised by the EU and UN in collaboration with WRAPA, focusing on ending violence against women and girls.

