FCT Minister welcomes Premium Trust Bank to Abuja, vows to create enabling environment for businesses

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to create an enabling environment for businesses to succeed in the nation’s capital.

The Minister who stated this in Abuja on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the tape-cutting ceremony of the Abuja business office of Premium Trust Bank, welcomed the establishment of the branch in the FCT and charged it to provide excellent and innovative services to residents of the FCT and its environs.

Malam Bello, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Hon. Lukman Agboola Dabiri said the choice of Premium Trust Bank to establish a branch in Abuja was a sign of Abuja’s growing visibility as a commercial hub in the country and the African continent at large.

He said: “Your choice of Abuja to establish a branch is a welcome development and a testament that Abuja is fast becoming a commercial hub, recognized not only in the country but in the African continent.

“On behalf of the Administration and residents of the Federal Capital Territory, therefore, I welcome Premium Trust Bank to Abuja and wish its management and staff all the best. We are confident that you will provide excellent and innovative services to the satisfaction of residents of the FCT and its environs.

The Minister also called on the bank to take advantage of the huge and increasing population of the FCT to expand banking services, particularly to the Six Area Councils and advised the bank to carry out its operations in accordance with the law, assuring that the FCT Administration will continue to provide the necessary support for businesses to succeed in the FCT to the satisfaction of residents.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the MD/CEO, PremiumTrust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Efe Emefienim disclosed that the Bank obtained its operating license in December 2021, adding that the Abuja branch was the sixth so far established across the country within 90 days of operation.

The MD described the Premium trust Bank as unique, saying, it is very much on board with the CBN’s financial inclusion policy, adding that it is partnering with the apex bank to ensure that the needed platform for growth in businesses and the economy is further enhanced.

He said: “We are here in Abuja to extend the banking service that we are known for to the people within this environment and I can assure you that you will not be disappointed,” he said, adding that the bank will ensure that the needs of its customers are met in record time.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, by Rabi Musa Umar, an Assistant Director, in the Information Office of the FCT Minister, the highlights of the event included the cutting of the tape to signify the commencement of banking activities as well as a tour of the establishment by dignitaries present.

