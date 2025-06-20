FCT Minister reaffirms commitment to relocate Apo mechanics, traders

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to relocating Apo mechanics and traders to a new, modern site in the Wasa District.

This assurance was made during a crucial meeting with the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association at the Apo Mechanics Village.

The meeting, which took place at the Apo Mechanic Village, shortly after a commissioning engagement, was part of ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth and inclusive relocation process that addresses the interests and welfare of the affected artisans and business owners which has lingered for more than 20 years.

Addressing the delegation, the Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining order, promoting safety, and ensuring proper land use within the Federal Capital Territory.

He commended the mechanics and traders for their contributions to the local economy and acknowledged their cooperation so far.

The FCT Minister clarified that the relocation process was not aimed at displacing the traders, stressing that it was being done to ensure that businesses are conducted in a planned and organized environment.

“We are not pushing anyone out. What we are doing is ensuring that business activities are conducted in a planned, organized environment that supports growth, safety as the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised”, the Minister stated, adding that the Wasa relocation site is being prepared to better accommodate the traders.

He assured the group that the new site at Wasa will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including internal road networks, water supply, power, and designated zones for various trades to operate efficiently.

The Minister also directed relevant FCTA departments and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to expedite infrastructure development at the Wasa site and work closely with representatives of the traders to ensure a transparent and participatory transition process.

Representatives of the Apo Mechanics and Traders expressed appreciation and joy for the Minister’s direct engagement and pledged their continued cooperation with the FCT Administration.

The relocation of mechanics and traders from Apo to Wasa is part of a broader strategy by the FCT Administration to decongest overcrowded informal settlements, restore environmental sanity, and promote the orderly development of the city.

Also present during the meeting were the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu, former Senator representing the FCT at the National Assembly, Senator Philip Aduda, Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda, Head of land-related Departments of the FCT Administration, amongst others.