FCT Minister rallies global support for women at UN forum

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has declared that empowering women economically is one of the surest pathways to reducing poverty, achieving equity, and fostering lasting peace.

The Minister made this assertion at an economic empowerment forum organised for women political leaders and economic experts, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mahmoud expressed delight that under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda has prioritised gender inclusion, youth development, and the creation of opportunities that enable women to thrive as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

The Minister, therefore, used the occasion to reaffirm the commitment of the FCT Administration to building an enabling environment where women have equitable access to finance, skills, and markets that would allow them to fully contribute to national development.

She commended the organisers of the forum for providing a platform where ideas, policies, and strategies could converge to accelerate progress on women’s empowerment.

“This gathering underscores the truth that gender equality is not a privilege but a fundamental right, and financing inclusive growth is a responsibility we must all shoulder.

“This platform is not only timely but also pivotal in our collective pursuit of inclusive growth, sustainable peace, and the promotion of human rights,” she said.

Mahmoud emphasised that by placing women at the centre of economic development, the globe would be investing in the transformation of families, communities, and nations.

The forum with the theme scaling women’s economic empowerment: financing inclusive growth for peace, development, and human rights, brought together policy makers, political leaders, giants of industries, innovators, diplomats, and other stakeholders to chart a course for women’s empowerment.

