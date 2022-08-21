FCT Minister presents grains to people of Adamawa on behalf of Buhari

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, during the weekend, held brief for President Muhammadu Buhari, when he presented grains worth over N100 million to the people of Adamawa State as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to provide agricultural commodities to Nigerians pending the commencement of the harvest season in earnest.

Speaking in Yola during the presentation of the food items which consist of 3600 fifty Kilogramme bags of maize, 1850 fifty kilogramme bags of sorghum, 1200 fifty kilogramme bags of millet and 1200 fifty kilogramme bags of garri, Malam Bello delivered the best wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari to the people of Adamawa State.

Bello said: “The purpose of our gathering here is for me to deliver the message of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari to all of you. He sends his greetings and well wishes as well. In addition to that. he said that since we are now in the middle of the rainy season when our populace are on the farms and the new crops have not started getting into the markets yet, President Buhari felt that there was a need to take grains from the strategic grains reserve of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to deliver it to our people, especially the needy.”

While handing over the grains to Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako and other political and community leaders in the State, Malam Bello urged them to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the grains were distributed to the vulnerable and indigent members of the communities in the State.

Accepting the grains on behalf of the community leaders, Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, expressed their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the kind gesture which he said was quite timely. He also thanked the FCT Minister, for ensuring that the grains were delivered to the State as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator, also pledged on behalf of the community leaders, to ensure the equitable distribution of food items to the vulnerable and needy. Similarly, the Deputy Chairman of the APC in Adamawa State, Hon. Samaila Tadawus said the party will also ensure the transparent distribution of the grains.

Present at the event were Hon Titsi Ganama, APC deputy gubernatorial candidate for Adamawa State, Engr Adamu Ismaila, APC Senatorial Candidate in the State, Hon Abuzzari Ribadu, APC candidate for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the FCT as well as other political and community leaders.

