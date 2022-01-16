FCT Minister of State orders clean-up of abattoirs

In respect to the directive issued by the Honourable Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu to the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat to improve sanitary conditions of abattoirs in the FCT, the Secretariat has commenced immediate clean up of the abattoirs.

The Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim who supervised and participated in the exercise disclosed that the clean up is in line with the commitment of the Minister of State, FCT to promote public health safety and to ensure that abattoirs operations and premises measure up with required hygienic practices.

He further stated that the exercise which will be continuous is taking place simultaneously in all the abattoirs that are under the supervision of the Agric Secretariat.

“What you are seeing here today is in response to the directive issued by the Honourable Minister of State who has expressed concern on the State of Abattoirs particularly after the festive season where the abattoirs were full of activities which resulted to the accumulation of huge waste. Already we have mobilised all our Veterinary and Animal health officials to be part of the cleanup and I can assure you that by the end of this week, God willing, the Abattoirs will be totally cleaned”

In a related development, the Secretary has met with officials of the FCT Butchers Association to interact with them on the need to cooperate with the Administration in its efforts to discourage the use of tyres in meat processing.

He informed the members that the Secretariat is working towards providing them with affordable and eco-friendly alternatives.

He warned that the Secretariat will not fold its arms and allow practices that constitute great health hazards to residents.

In his words, “The Secretariat has made provisions in the 2022 budget to procure gas flaring appliances devices which are safer for consumers and cost-effective. I hope that you will use your positions to appeal.to your members to adopt the new and safer practices”

Also speaking the Director of Veterinary Services Dr Regina Ada Adulugba thanked the Hon. Minister of State for matching her words with action towards repositioning abattoir operations the FCT.

