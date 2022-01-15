FCT minister of state orders audit of projects in satellite towns

As part of its mandate to provide social amenities to satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, the Hon Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has directed the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Comrade Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu to immediately commence the audit of completed and ongoing projects around the Satellite Towns.

In respect to the directive, the Coordinator STDD has embarked on the inspection of all projects under the purview of the Satellite Towns Development projects across the six Area Councils in the FCT, ahead of planned commissioning of projects.

The Coordinator, Comrade Obinna Francis, who has visited over 13 of the projects already completed, said the Buhari led administration is doing so much that a lot of people are not aware of, and said the Hon. Minister of State for FCT will continue to do her best for the development of the satellite towns.

He said the Hon minister has directed him to put all things in place ready for the commissioning of the thirteen completed projects in Abaji, Gwagalada, Bwari, Kuje, Karshi and Kubwa which are meant to touch the lives of residents of the Satellite Towns and communities in the Six Area Councils.

In another development, the STDD Coordinator has frowned at an STDD contractor, popularly known as Messrs Delta Foss Limited, without a site office, who was awarded a contract for the construction of KASCE feeder road in Gwagalada area council, a 15km road beside Gwagalada Teaching Hospital, in June 2021, and has already been paid N600,000.000( six hundred million naira), but is yet to resumed work up till now, promising that appropriate sanctions will be taken against him.

The Coordinator, Comrade Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu, also as a follow up on the Hon. Minister of State for FCT’s directive on keeping satellite towns clean, has again embarked on another phase of a clean-up exercise of the six Area Councils of the FCT.

The Coordinator STDD said he will not stop appealing to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs, to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the roadsides. Assuring that contractors have all resumed work on desilting of drains, dump-sites and evacuation of refuse around the interchanges and roads leading in and out of the satellite towns

He further stated that one of his mission is to maintain and retain the dignity of the satellite towns in terms of cleanliness and road usage, adding that he will not stop insisting on the needful to be done.

He promised to do his best to ensure that the satellite towns remain clean and assured that more resources would be deployed to that effect and said the Hon Minister of State for FCT has promised to do her best to complete some of the ongoing projects.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FCT minister of state FCT minister of state

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FCT minister of state FCT minister of state