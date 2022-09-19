FCT Minister of State, Omisore receive defecting ADP national youth leader

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and the National Secretary of APC, Iyiola Omisore, have received the National Youth Leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Paul Ogudu, to the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While receiving the decamped to the ruling party at the ongoing APC national youth wing summit held in Abuja, the minister assured all and sundry that the APC is an inclusive party.

Aliyu, however, commended the former national youth leader of the ADP for taking a bold step and for his farsightedness in joining the winning team.

She used the occasion to ask him to show others the road to victory come the 2023 general elections.

In her words; “I thank you for taking the right decision at the right time. However, now that you have seen the light, and by the power conferred on me by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of State FCT, I urge you to use your privileged position to show others the road to victory”.

On his part, the National Secretary of APC, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, thanked the decampee for joining the ruling party, just as he expressed the confidence that the Tinubu/Shettima-led administration would run a youth-friendly government.

While responding, the decampee, Barrister Paul Ogudu, who publicly tore his ADP membership card stated that his decision to join the ruling party was anchored on the principle of fairness, justice and inclusiveness embedded in APC.

He assured that more decampees are willing and ready to join the APC on or before the ban on campaign activities.

The high point of the event was the presentation of an award to FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu for her outstanding contribution to youth development and empowerment.

