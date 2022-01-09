FCT Minister of State directs service providers back to site

The Minister of State in the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has directed all cleaning service providers engaged for the purpose of cleaning, evacuation and management of waste at the satellite towns to move to sites.

Aliyu gave the directive in a statement by the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Comrade Obinna Ogwuegbu, on Saturday, in Abuja Nigeria’s capital.

The minister enjoined all cleaning service providers to efficiently and effectively clean up the satellite towns.

“As a follow up to the earlier directive of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, for the total clean up of Area Councils and their environment.

“The minister has further called on all cleaning service providers engaged for the purpose of cleaning, evacuation and management of waste at the satellite towns to move to sites and effectively clean up the areas.

“Her further directive is the consequence of continued inspection by the Coordinator of STDD at Nyanya, Karu, Kurudu, Orozo, Jikwoyo, Karshi and other Towns around them.

“During the inspection, it was discovered that despite the efforts being put by the STDD to restore the environment at these towns, there is need for improvement by the Service providers,” she stated.

Aliyu assured the service providers that she had approved payments due to them which was being processed.

The minister, however, urged them to exhibit professionalism and commitment that was desirable in the delivery of their service.

Also, the Coordinator of STDD, Comrade Ogwuegbu, sought the cooperation of the Area Councils and Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) towards the accomplishment of the mission of the minister at the satellite towns.

He said that due diligence was needed to further achieve the desired results.

The Coordinator stated that henceforth, the satellite towns department would expect site supervisors who are staff of the STDD to be filing daily environmental reports.

This, according to him, will provide the basis to whip erring service providers to the line.

He said that he would be seeking the intervention of the FCT minister of state to ensure the restoration of the interchange at Nyanya in line with the maintenance of the master plan and the city’s greenery.

The Coordinator enjoined residents to change their attitude towards waste handling and management as cases of open defecation, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse was very much observed while on the inspection.

