FCT Minister, NSCDC boss, others to grace NOUN’s UN Day of Peace

The Department of Peace and Conflict Resolution of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, join the world to mark the United Nation’s International Day of Peace.

A statement issued on Monday by the chairman, media and publicity sub-committee of the event, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the theme for this year’s celebration is “End Racism, Build Peace.”

Balogun disclosed that the event will have in attendance the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello as the special guest of honour while the highlights of the Peace Day include a lecture by the Vice Chancellor, Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State, Professor Uwakwe Abugu, at the Convocation Arena, NOUN Headquarters, Abuja from 10 am.

According to the statement, other activities lined up for the day include the Peace Walk from 7.00 am to 9.00 am, a workshop, HOD’s awards, a presentation and the launching of a book on Peace Building and Nationalism.

The chairman of the day is the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, while the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Professor Umaru Pate and Professor Oluranti Ojo of the Department of History and International Studies, University of Abuja are the main discussants.

The statement added that the duo of Professor Femi Peters, Vice Chancellor, NOUN, and Dr Samuel Opeyemi Iroye, HOD Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, NOUN are the chief host and host respectively.

Other expected guests are Chief Imam, National Mosque, Abuja, Professor Ibrahim Maqari and Archbishop of the African Church, Abuja, the Most Revd Dr Peter Oluwakemi Ogunmuyiwa as spiritual fathers of the day.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency, Dr Garba Abari and the Director General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Abuja, Hon Dr Velita Asabe Bashir, are also special guests of honour.

Royal fathers expected to grace the occasion are the Emir of Dutse and Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Dr Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi and His Highness, Sarkin Karshi, FCT, Abuja, Alhaji Ismail Mohammed.

