FCT minister lauds Miyetti Allah over 1st policy dialogue on Fulani pastoralists

Minister of the Federal Capital Capital (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has described the maiden interactive Policy dialogue on the Future of Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria, as a laudable initiative towards enduring peaceful co-existence, security of lives and property as well as unity and development of the country.

Bello also noted that the interactive dialogue organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-Cultural Association in Abuja, on Thursday, was timely, as it aims at finding lasting solutions to the challenges of herders and pastoralists clashes in some parts of Nigeria and the sub-Saharan region of Africa.

The Minister, in his remarks delivered by the Mandate Secretary, FCT Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar, commended the organisers for convening the dialogue, which attracted participants from outside Abuja and beyond Nigeria’s boundaries to be at the event.

“I’m informed that the aim of this interactive dialogue is to design a policy blueprint for the future of the Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria as well as galvanise ideas and discussions that will be vital for deliberations during the proposed conference on peace and festival of arts and culture scheduled for next year.





“It is quite heartwarming to note that this important meeting has brought together distinguished personalities who will be presenting well thought out papers, aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges of herders and pastoralists clashes in some parts of Nigeria and the sub-Saharan region of Africa.

“It is my sincere wish that this event would pave way for resolutions towards enduring peaceful co-existence, security of lives and property, unity and development of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“Your choice of Abuja as a host city for this important gathering adds credence to our efforts of making Abuja a conference tourism hub in Africa and indeed across the world.

“I implore you to make good use of the serene, secure and peaceful environment in Abuja to have fruitful deliberations and come out with workable recommendations and resolutions,” he stressed.

The dialogue, which kicked off with paper presentations and goodwill messages from political, religious, and traditional leaders, would end with a two-day cultural festival at Miyetti Allah Headquarters, Maliya Cattle Market.