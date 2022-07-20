FCT Minister inspects Wuye Bridge construction, vows to complete major infrastructural projects

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has said that his administration will continue to work towards ensuring that residents reap dividends of democracy through infrastructural development in the territory.

The Minister was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, and Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), and Umar Shuaibu, stated this while inspecting an ongoing bridge construction project in the Wuye district of the FCT.

The project was initially awarded in August 2009 and reviewed in 2014 to include the interchange at Ring Road One/Olusegun Obasanjo way.

He said: “This is one project that we are making sure to see that it is funded properly because as you know, the whole idea and also one of the cardinal objectives of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is to complete major infrastructure projects. By the time this bridge is done, Wuse District and Wuye District would be connected and traffic flow is going to be much enhanced.

“More importantly, already you can see that Wuye District has become very vibrant. Construction activities are ongoing and construction sites within the district are also vibrant now and that is why, like Mr President would always say, infrastructure is key and that is what this administration will continue to provide. That’s the only way we can accommodate the teeming population of the city.”

Bello expressed satisfaction with Messrs. Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited, the construction company handling the project for the FCDA, for the work done so far on the project, adding that with the pace of work, the project could be completed by the end of 2022.

Speaking on the scope of work of the project, the Director, Engineering Services, FCDA, Engr. Obiora Ezeoha said the work involved arterial roads, connectors, important local streets, minor access roads and two river bridges.

“We equally have pedestrian and interchange locations as part of the scope that was added in 2014. Generally, the project is 85 per cent completed while the interchange location is 45 per cent completed and we believe that by the end of this year, Arab Contractors will be able to finish the projects,” he added.

