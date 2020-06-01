FCT minister inaugurates 16-man committee over increase in crime rate

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Monday, in Abuja, inaugurated a 16-man committee to work out modalities on how to reduce crime rate in the territory, especially in rural communities.

The committee, which codenamed State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), is to also deepen the trust between the communities and the law enforcement agencies.

He said community policing throughout the world has helped in reducing crime rate by making the community and the police work together with a view to nipping the crime rate in the bud.

Malam Bello said with the presidential approval granted for the implementation of community-oriented policing across Nigeria, the citizenry would soon witness a reduction in the crime rate across the country.

He, therefore, appealed to the committee members to take the assignment very seriously and to give the utmost attention it deserves.

According to him: “It is essential to remind them that community policing is a strategy that is anchored on trust between and the people and the security officers. Once there is a trust deficit in any guise or form, the workability of this policy becomes highly diminished and we would have lost a great opportunity in improving the security profile of the territory.”

In his acceptance speech, the Committee Chairman who is also the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, promised to deliver on the mandate and to invest the requisite energy and intellect to entrench a result-oriented community policing approach that would cascade into FCT communities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story